Kiara Advani Amps Up the Festive Look in a Gorgeous Plum Number for Laxmmi Bomb Promotions

Looks like, this Navratri 2020, Kiara Advani is geared to make jaws drop with

just the perfect style as she kickstarted Laxmmi Bomb promotions. With the onset of Navratri week, the diva’s ethnic look is in sync with the festive vibe. With the seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary, Kiara stepped out for her forthcoming film’s promotions.

The fashionista is back to her styling ways as we spot her festive fashion shenanigans in a series of pictures she posted on Instagram. Kiara picked a printed lehenga saree that featured a blend of stripes and dots. The actress draped the classy traditional attire which came in a plum hue and looked ethereal.

The berry red raw hand-embroidered gharara was made in crepe and raw silk. She paired the multi shaded six-yard with a gold embellished bralette featuring mirror and sequin work. The border of the outfit’s dupatta featured cowrie shell, mirror and sequin work detailing and blurred stripes with magenta highlights.

Kiara accessorized the look with just a statement layered gold choker necklace. Kiara slipped on a finger ring to let the hues of her traditional yet fashion-forward ensemble

do the maximum talking.

She got the style quotient on point when she draped the dupatta like a pallu and amped up the oomph factor. She styled her hair in mid-part and set her hair open left in soft beachy wave curls.

She wore a berry red lip shade to glam her make up. Kiara sported smokey eyes, on-fleek eyebrows, lashes and highlighted cheeks with a matte finish.

Keeping it desi was the best choice as the ongoing festive occasion is Navratri. Kiara’s adorning styles accentuate the femininity of the silhouette. Her latest look makes her appeal more ravishing and is just the sartorial knack one needs to get ready for a festive gathering.