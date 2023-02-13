Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday night that saw attendance to stars like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, and several others. Needless to say, the reception kicked off well for the adorable couple as evident from pictures and videos going viral from last evening. However, one of the highlights of the night was Sidharth and Kiara grooving to Kaala Chashma.

A video has surfaced online showing the newlyweds grooving energetically to Kaala Chashma with the guests. The song was a part of Sidharth’s 2016 romantic sci-fi film with Katrina Kaif Baar Baar Dekho. While they appeared to have had a ball, we wished Katrina was also a part of the party. Meanwhile, the duo was joined by Kiara’s brother Mishaal Advani who showed off a step or two.

For their reception, Sidharth Malhotra had worn a black outfit featuring a dazzling jacket and a pair of pants. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani complimented her in a white and black ensemble.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani might have remained silent about their romance and their grand wedding, but everyone always believed that something was brewing between the two ever since they had featured together in their first film Shershaah. Reportedly, the duo fell in love with each other while shooting the film.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was a closely guarded event. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani. The couple had also hosted a wedding reception in Delhi that was attended only by their closest friends and family.

Read all the Latest Movies News here