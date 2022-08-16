Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Have Cute Instagram Banter After She Crops Him from Her Video

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on Monday sent their fans into a tizzy as they engaged in a cute banter on Instagram. On India’s 76th Independence Day, Kiara shared a video of her with the tricolour. As soon as Kiara shared the clip on her Instagram account, Sidharth reacted saying that she cropped him from the video.

Kiara and Sidharth have reportedly been dating each other for about three years now. Sharing the video on Monday, Kiara wrote, “Happy Independence Day.” In the clip, Kiara is holding the national flag in front of India Gate. Sidharth Malhotra commented, “Thanks for cutting me out,” to this Kiara replied, “Your hand is still there.”

Meanwhile, after impressing the audience with their onscreen chemistry in Shershaah, Kiara and Sidharth are set to reunite for yet another love story. The duo will collaborate on a movie tentatively titled Adal Badal, in which the two lead characters’ souls will get exchanged, reported India Today. Not only this, both Kiara and Sidharth will be seen in never-seen-before avatars in the film, which will also reportedly have a lot of special effects.

The news comes days after Sidharth and Kiara discussed the possibility of doing a movie together during a live session, which they held on Instagram to mark one year of Shershaah.

They also spoke about Shershaah, shared some behind-the-scenes stories, and answered questions about doing another film together. When fans kept asking when they would do another film, Sidharth said, “We are hoping to, maybe soon.” Following this, Kiara added, “People are willing for it so it may just happen.”

