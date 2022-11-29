Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra To Not Tie The Knot In January? Know Here

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. Even though the two actors have not confirmed anything as of now, several media reports claim that the couple has decided to tie the knot in January 2023. However, if a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, then Kiara and Sidharth are not planning to get married in January.

A source close to the entertainment portal has revealed that Kiara and Sidharth have not decided on any date as of now for their marriage. “These are just rumours and no dates have been locked as yet. Earlier it was November, then December and now January," the source claimed.

This comes days after Kiara Advani dropped a video on Instagram in which she was seen blushing and flaunting her million-dollar smile. In the caption, she teased an announcement and had written, “Can’t keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon… stay tuned… 2nd December". While it is still not confirmed what Kiara was hinting at, her fans speculated if the actress was talking about her wedding. Some even claimed that the video looked like a glimpse of her pre-wedding photoshoot. “Looks like pre-wedding," one of the fans wrote. “I guess it’s wedding announcement," another comment read.

Previously, Pinkvilla also reported that the Shershaah duo has been scouting wedding locations and have contacted one of the luxurious properties of Chandigarh - The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa and Resorts. It is the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also got married. Prior to this, it was also reported that both Sidharth and Kiara are also planning for a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Several media reports also suggest that Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding will be a close-knit affair between their family members and friends and no Bollywood celebrity will be invited. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15 in her pipeline. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Thank God alongwith Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. He will be next seen in Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s web series Mission Majnu.

