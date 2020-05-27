MOVIES

Kiara Advani and Sister Ishita Miss Each Other, Share Fond Memory of Trampoline Jumping in Backyard

Kiara Advani and her sister Ishita are missing seeing each other amid the coronavirus scare.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
Actress Kiara Advani cherished a fond memory with her sister Ishita on social media recently. Ishita had shared a video of the two jumping on a trampoline in the backyard of their home and Kiara re-shared it on her social media handle.

Seeing the two of them having fun time together is indeed a sweet sibling memory that ought to remain etched in one's memory forever. Recalling the fun throwback moment during the lockdown when travelling is restricted, Kiara wrote on social media, "I miss you."

On the work front, Kiara had a long list of movies lined up for release this year but all projects are stalled due to the coronavirus. Her Netflix movie Guilty won her critical acclaim for her performance but commercial projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah await theatrical release.

She will also feature in Indoo Ki Jawaani, which is set in a small town. About how she's passing time during lockdown, Kiara said, "I’m using this period to expand my knowledge vis-à-vis things that I had been mulling over. For example, I am trying to polish my Urdu diction, and there are so many institutions/universities that offer free courses. So, the idea is to keep myself engaged in a productive manner.”

