English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Bare it All For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Bare it All For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar saw Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar bare-it-all in a bold photoshoot, whereas Vicky Kaushal made his debut.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
Share this:

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's new 2020 calendar's photo-shoot took place recently with actors like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar debuting in the elite club. While most actors have sizzled in the photoshoot, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar seem to have turned the temperature up by baring it all for the calendar.

Kiara Advani, who could be seen posing behind a giant leaf took to Instagram to share a picture with her fans. "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani," she wrote as a caption.

Check the picture out below:

Not only did Kiara sizzle in her photoshoot, Bhumi Pednekar too sent the internet in a frenzy by posing in a bathtub.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's picture from the calendar below:

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post his look as well. The actor, who is currently promoting Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was seen posing in a swimming pool.

Check it out below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story