Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Bare it All For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's new 2020 calendar's photo-shoot took place recently with actors like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar debuting in the elite club. While most actors have sizzled in the photoshoot, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar seem to have turned the temperature up by baring it all for the calendar.

Kiara Advani, who could be seen posing behind a giant leaf took to Instagram to share a picture with her fans. "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani," she wrote as a caption.

Check the picture out below:

Not only did Kiara sizzle in her photoshoot, Bhumi Pednekar too sent the internet in a frenzy by posing in a bathtub.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's picture from the calendar below:

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post his look as well. The actor, who is currently promoting Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was seen posing in a swimming pool.

Check it out below:

