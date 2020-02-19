Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's Pics from Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Go Viral, Fans Pray for Ajith Kumar's Recovery

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar saw Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar bare-it-all in a bold photoshoot, whereas many other celebrities also made their presence felt in their respective segments. Glamorous pictures of celebrities like John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and a few others have been unveiled and are fast capturing fancy of the fans.

In another news, Ajith Kumar sustained minor injuries when he fell off from a motorbike while shooting Valimai in Chennai. Now, he is reported to have wrapped up his portion in the schedule i the city.

Also, without naming anyone, singer-actress Neha Kakkar took to social media and shared an explosive post asking 'people to not use her name to get famous again'. Many speculated that she was referring to her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli.

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar recently encountered a minor accident shooting for his upcoming film Valimai. The actor is known to perform his own bike stunts and had a fall while filming an action scene in Chennai. As per latest reports, Ajith sustained only minor injuries and resumed the shooting.

In an explosive post on social media, Neha Kakkar took a dig at an ex-boyfriend for taking advantage of her fame and money. She wrote that she is 'living a happy life' because of 'good karma' and goes on to say that people are 'using her name to get famous.'

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi tweeted that she was watching a Harry Potter movie on Netflix with a family member while fans pointed out that the franchise is on another streaming site and not the one she had mentioned.

Hrithik Roshan recently took to Twitter to shower praise on Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor said that he recently watched the historical action-drama film and was blown away by it. Hrithik also praised Tanhaji cast Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Neha Sharma, who played pivotal roles in the film. Ajay also responded to Hrithik's shout out for Tanhaji team.

