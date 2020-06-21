MOVIES

Kiara Advani Celebrates One Year of Kabir Singh with Throwback Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in 'Kabir Singh' still

'Kabir Singh' became a blockbuster hit when it released in 2019 on this day.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
Blockbuster hit of 2019, Kabir Singh has completed one year since release today. The movie gave Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani the biggest hits of their respective careers yet and catapulted them to unimaginable love and recognition in front of the audience.

On one year anniversary of Kabir Singh, Kiara shared some throwback pictures from the time she and Shahid shot for the movie with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Sandeep was making his Bollywood debut then, having helmed the original Telugu movie Arjun Reddy in South with Vijay Deverakonda. Now, there are many producers interested in working with the filmmaker and reportedly Sandeep may shoot for another Bollywood movie soon with an A-list star.

Kiara posted a message for Kabir Singh writing, "Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti (sic)."

Dear Kabir Singh, Happy anniversary! Love always, Preeti ❤️

Meanwhile, Shahid next features in the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit Jersey. Shahid will play the role of a retired cricketer in the sports-drama, who returns to the pitch for his son's sake. the movie is helmed by the original's director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Kiara, on the other hand, has films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Laxmmi Bomb awaiting completion of shoot and release.

