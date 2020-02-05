Kiara Advani Dances to Sauda Khara Khara, SRK-Gauri Groove to Kajra Re at Armaan Jain's Reception
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri put up a fun act at Armaan Jain's reception, while Kiara Advani danced to her song from Good Newwz.
Images: Instagram
Armaan Jain's wedding was a full Punjabi-Bollywood affair, with singing and dancing at every event. The Bollywood celebs from the family, including Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, as well as other stars like Anil Kapoor, were spotted dancing in his baraat. A day after the wedding, at the grand reception, which was attended by most major B-Town stars, there were more dance performances on stage.
While sisters Kareena and Karisma went into nostalgia mode with Bole Chudiyaan with Karan Johar, actress Kiara Advani danced to the remixed version of the song Sauda Khara Khara from her recently released film Good Newwz. She was joined on stage by other members of the family.
Kiara wore a purple and gold glittery lehenga for the reception and took to the stage as Karan Johar announced her act. In the movie, she had Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar as dance partners, but at Anissa's reception, Kiara took centre stage as the star performer.
The actress has been part of all the wedding functions and was seen walking with the Anissa during her bridal entry at the wedding.
Among the number of dance performances at the reception was one by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. The trio danced to Kajra Re. SRK and Gauri also danced to the song Saadi Galli from Tanuy Weds Manu, as part of an act narrating the love story of Armaan's parents Manoj and Rima Jain. SRK looked funny sporting a moustache for the act.
Take a look at videos from the act:
View this post on Instagram
Anyone has a HD or better quality video. Technology has evolved but where are the good video phones. iPhone videos are too soft while One Plus is too grainy. I recommend Real Me and the new Samsung for sharper and crisp videos. #shahrukhkhan #gaurikhan for #armaanjain #shaadi reception #bigfatindianwedding #desiwedding #desibride #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Other high-profile guests who were snapped at the reception include Rekha, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and many others.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Attend Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday with Family, Aishwarya Posts Pics with Amitabh, Jaya, Aaradhya
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Breaks Up with Arhaan Khan, Says 'No If, No But, I Am Done'
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display