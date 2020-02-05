Take the pledge to vote

Kiara Advani Dances to Sauda Khara Khara, SRK-Gauri Groove to Kajra Re at Armaan Jain's Reception

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri put up a fun act at Armaan Jain's reception, while Kiara Advani danced to her song from Good Newwz.

February 5, 2020
Kiara Advani Dances to Sauda Khara Khara, SRK-Gauri Groove to Kajra Re at Armaan Jain's Reception
Armaan Jain's wedding was a full Punjabi-Bollywood affair, with singing and dancing at every event. The Bollywood celebs from the family, including Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, as well as other stars like Anil Kapoor, were spotted dancing in his baraat. A day after the wedding, at the grand reception, which was attended by most major B-Town stars, there were more dance performances on stage.

While sisters Kareena and Karisma went into nostalgia mode with Bole Chudiyaan with Karan Johar, actress Kiara Advani danced to the remixed version of the song Sauda Khara Khara from her recently released film Good Newwz. She was joined on stage by other members of the family.

Kiara wore a purple and gold glittery lehenga for the reception and took to the stage as Karan Johar announced her act. In the movie, she had Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar as dance partners, but at Anissa's reception, Kiara took centre stage as the star performer.

The actress has been part of all the wedding functions and was seen walking with the Anissa during her bridal entry at the wedding.

Among the number of dance performances at the reception was one by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. The trio danced to Kajra Re. SRK and Gauri also danced to the song Saadi Galli from Tanuy Weds Manu, as part of an act narrating the love story of Armaan's parents Manoj and Rima Jain. SRK looked funny sporting a moustache for the act.

Take a look at videos from the act:

Other high-profile guests who were snapped at the reception include Rekha, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and many others.

