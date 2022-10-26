Kiara Advani Doubles Up As A Supportive GF as She Heads To Watch Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God

Kiara Advani is such a supportive girlfriend and we’ve got proof of it! The actress on Tuesday evening was seen making her way to watch a screening of her beau Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God in Mumbai. The film was released on Tuesday.

Videos and pictures of Kiara Advani making her way to a theatre in Mumbai surfaced online. In the pictures, Kiara was seen wearing a casual yet chic white ensemble for the movie night. She struck a quick pose for the paparazzi before she made her way to the theatre.

Thank God is a remake of Anders Matthesen’s Norwegian film Sorte Kugler (2009). The story revolves around an egoistic real estate broker in huge debts, who meets with an accident. As he gains consciousness, he realises that he is in heaven. Chitragupta appears in front of him and informs him that he will have to play a “Game Of Life”. If he manages to win, he will be sent back to earth and if he loses, he will be sent to hell. Sid plays the man hanging between life and death while Ajay plays the role of Chitragupta. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

The film has opened to mixed reviews. News18.com review of the film reads: “Thank God is an entertainer with its share of funny moments. If you are not looking for wisdom and rationale in a light-hearted entertainer, then this movie is definitely for you.”

Meanwhile, Sid and Kiara are rumoured to be tying the knot next year. If the report in Bollywood Life is anything to go by, the Bollywood celebs are likely to be hitched by the month of April next year. The wedding is speculated to be a close-knit affair between their friends and family members. Reportedly, no Bollywood personality will be invited to their wedding function.

