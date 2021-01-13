Kiara Drops Fiery Comment on Disha's Workout Video and We're Loving How They Bond Over Fitness

Disha Patani is known to set fitness goals with workout videos on social media. Recently, the actress motivated her fans to hit the gym with a reels video in which she is seen doing pulldowns. Disha wears a white gunji and shorts as she shows off her muscled back while working out.

Reacting to the video, actress Kiara Advani dropped some fire emojis in the comments segment. We are loving how the two Bollywood beauties are bonding over their love for fitness.

Meanwhile, Kiara too dropped a terrific workout video recently in which she is seen sweating it out at the gym. She captioned her post, "Charged for 2021."

Kiara's recent release was Indoo Ki Jawaani, which revolves around a Ghaziabadi girl's fixation with dating apps.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months -- Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

On the other hand, Disha features opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next. The movie will see them reunite on-screen after Bharat (2019). Salman had recently teased fans by confirming Eid release of the movie if coronavirus scare subsides.

Disha will begin work on Ek Villain 2 next. He another project, titled KTina, is also set to go on the floors.