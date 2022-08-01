Kiara Advani Enjoys Birthday Shopping With Sidharth Malhotra and Her Brother in Dubai; See Pics

Kiara Advani, who turned 30 on July 31, rang in her birthday with her family and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai. Even though the actress didn’t share any photos from her birthday celebrations online, a couple of fan pages dedicated to her and Sidharth managed to dig out the duo’s pics from their Dubai getaway.

A new set of photos from their shopping day is going viral on social media. The pics were shared by a fan. In the first photo, the fan can be seen posing with Sidharth in a mall. The actor is dressed casually in a red t-shirt and black pants. In another photo, the fan poses with Kiara Advani and her brother Mishaal Advani. Kiara looks cute in a white top and striped pants.

On Sunday, Sidharth took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of the duo to wish Kiara. In the video, which seemed to be from the sets of a promotional shoot of Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara were seen walking toward the trailer together when Kiara tried to get Sid’s attention. Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “Happy birthday Ki Cheers to many more BTS and fun moments. Big love and hug.”

Some days ago, it was reported by many media houses that the duo ended their rumoured relationship. But at the screening of Kiara’s recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actress and Sidharth stole the limelight with their adorable gestures, contrary to rumours of their breakup.

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also starred in Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha, which is set to release on November 11 this year. It is an action thriller in which the actor will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. He’ll also be appearing in Indra Kumar’s Thank you.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here