Kiara Advani Explains Her Present Mental State with an Adorable Childhood Video, Watch Here

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who is quarantining with her family at present misses going outdoors and meeting her friends.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Given the coronavirus lockdown in the country, everybody is confined to their homes. Celebrities are no different. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who is quarantining with her family at present misses going outdoors and meeting her friends.

To explain her mental state, she recently shared an adorable childhood video of hers. In the video, young Kiara is seen riding away on her bicycle as she tells her mom that she is "fed up".

Kiara shared the video writing, "Mummy, 'I’m fed up of waiting because I feel like going' My mental state right now but...nobody’s goin out! Home sweet home! #thewonderyears."

Meanwhile, Kiara has been sharing a lot of throwback photos and video of late. Recently she posted an adorable clip from her childhood days.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of her younger self dancing in a ballerina dress. The video has most likely been recorded by her mother.

In the background audio, one can hear her mother laugh and say, “Bharatnatyam in a ballerina dress. In a Ballerina dress you have to dance like a ballet dancer.”

The actress was last seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz. She will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 alongside Kartik Aryan. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars other noted actors like Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav among others.

