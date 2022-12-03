Kiara Advani Finally Makes Her Big Announcement and It is Not Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani intrigued her fans and followers when last month she revealed that she will announce something special n December 2. Fans were quick to speculate that the actress might be announcing her wedding with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. Reports doing the rounds that the Shershah co-stars are planning to tie the knot had only strengthened fans’ speculations.

On 2nd December, the actress announced what she was supposed to and much to the dismay of netizens, it had nothing to do with Sidharth. On Friday, the Govinda Naam Mera actress announced that she has collaborated with a lifestyle and fragrance brand. She shared a promo and wrote, “Introducing Kimirica 💕A brand that is conscious, 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and makes the most luxurious bath and wellness products. I believe in the power of self-care and the importance of those little moments I spend with myself. An experience I would love for you to have too."

Take a look:

Fans took to the comment section to express that they thought she will talk about Sid. One user wrote, “yeh tha kya I thought sidkiara ki weddings ki related kuch hoga" while another user expressed, “We thought that you will talk/secret about your and sidd relationship…..😢😢😢. It’s ok😢"

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that Sid and Kiara have not mentioned anything about the wedding. An alleged friend of the couple told ETimes, “Kiara and Sid getting married in January? That’s news to me. I don’t think either of the two has mentioned marriage to anyone,” the source claimed. Deeming the speculations as “just another one of those udti Khabar”, the grapevine added, “Right now Kiara is going through her best phase. Like it or not, marriage does brake your career in India. Look at Katrina. She is in her prime. She has just lost a major endorsement deal(Slice) to Kiara.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her film Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

