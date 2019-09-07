Kiara Advani Gives It Back to Trolls On Her 'Maggi Dress' With Hilarious Reply

After a few moderate success at the box office, Kiara Advani’s latest flick, Kabir Singh proved to be her major breakthrough. The actress, who was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor, was appreciated for her role by the fans and critics alike.

The movie, which currently holds the title of being the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, has got all eyes on Kiara. Apart from the appreciation, she currently created a buzz after she was trolled for her dress.

Kiara was wearing a Yellow colored dress with feathers and fringes all over it. While some appreciated her look and were swayed by her nude makeup look and intense expressions, others found a way to troll her and compared her to Maggi noodles.

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 3, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

One User commented, “When you love Maggi too much.” Another one said, “When you are bored of having maggie, make a gown of it. Best way to stop food wastage.” “Phlee mene sochaa ye noodls kha se aa gye,” came another comment. While getting trolled is a part and parcel of being famous on the online platform, it is on the actor to react to it in a certain way or not at all. While some know how to give it back to the trollers to shut them up, others know how to take it in a humorous way. And Kiara chose to go with the latter. In a hilarious reply, she tweeted, “Haha got ready in 2 minutes!” (as Maggi noodles are known to get ready instantly, in two minutes.)

Haha got ready in 2 minutes 💃🏻😎😂🌼 https://t.co/pTGHvCBueI — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) September 4, 2019

Currently, the actress has some promising projects in her kitty such as Laxmmi Bomb, Good News, and Shershah. Way to go Kiara!

