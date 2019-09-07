Kiara Advani Gives It Back to Trolls On Her 'Maggi Dress' With Hilarious Reply
Kiara Advani's latest yellow dress had attracted various trolls, who called out her dress looking like Maggie Noodles. But, the actress has the perfect reply.
Kiara Advani Gives It Back to Trolls On Her 'Maggi Dress' With Hilarious Reply
After a few moderate success at the box office, Kiara Advani’s latest flick, Kabir Singh proved to be her major breakthrough. The actress, who was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor, was appreciated for her role by the fans and critics alike.
The movie, which currently holds the title of being the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, has got all eyes on Kiara. Apart from the appreciation, she currently created a buzz after she was trolled for her dress.
Kiara was wearing a Yellow colored dress with feathers and fringes all over it. While some appreciated her look and were swayed by her nude makeup look and intense expressions, others found a way to troll her and compared her to Maggi noodles.
View this post on Instagram
One User commented, “When you love Maggi too much.” Another one said, “When you are bored of having maggie, make a gown of it. Best way to stop food wastage.” “Phlee mene sochaa ye noodls kha se aa gye,” came another comment. While getting trolled is a part and parcel of being famous on the online platform, it is on the actor to react to it in a certain way or not at all. While some know how to give it back to the trollers to shut them up, others know how to take it in a humorous way. And Kiara chose to go with the latter. In a hilarious reply, she tweeted, “Haha got ready in 2 minutes!” (as Maggi noodles are known to get ready instantly, in two minutes.)
Haha got ready in 2 minutes 💃🏻😎😂🌼 https://t.co/pTGHvCBueI — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) September 4, 2019
Currently, the actress has some promising projects in her kitty such as Laxmmi Bomb, Good News, and Shershah. Way to go Kiara!
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It Chapter 2 Movie Review: This Monster Kills Time and Picks Brain
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
- Kerala’s First Openly Married Gay Couple is Now Fighting for Right to Adopt