Kiara Advani Has the Best Response to Fan Requesting for 10-minute Meeting

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is receiving lots of love and warmth from her fans. Recently, she was in Delhi and one of her fans missed the opportunity to meet her. Expressing her feelings, the fan tweeted on Thursday about her desire to meet Kiara, saying that it would be her ‘dream come true moment’. The fan shared a picture on the social networking site with the text “If you had a chance to meet any person in this world for 10 minutes." She further wrote that she regrets not being able to meet the actress when the star visited Delhi several times during movie shoots and film promotions. However, the fan said that she will surely try her best to meet her favourite star next time. And what was more exciting was that the tweet got Kiara’s attention and the actress replied with the sweetest message.

Dreams do come trueVery very soon ❤️— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) April 15, 2021

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani which was directed by Abir Sengupta. She has finished the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aryan and is all set for Shershaah, which will be her first release of 2021. She will be seen sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the film which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and Kargil hero, Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra.

