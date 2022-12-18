Kiara Advani Heads To Sidharth Malhotra's Home With Big Bag Amid Wedding Rumours, See Pics

Amid wedding rumours, Kiara Advani was spotted making her way to her boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s house on Sunday afternoon. The paparazzi spotted the Govinda Naam Mera star heading to his house in Bandra to spend the afternoon with him. The actress was seen carrying a Christian Dior bag in hand.

For her Sunday date with Sid, Kiara was seen wearing a black star-printed tee with a black pair of pants. She slipped into a pair of white shoes and completed her OOTD by tying her hair back into a ponytail. Check out the pictures below:

Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be tying the knot soon. The lovebirds are yet to confirm the news, but reports claim that they are gearing up to tie the knot at a resort in Chandigarh. The dating rumour began when Kiara Advani said that she and Sidharth Malhotra are ‘more than close friends’ on Koffee With Karan 7. Sidharth, on the same show, was asked about his future plans with Kiara, he said “I am manifesting it today”.

Although the couple is yet to address the rumours of the wedding, it is said that they could be getting married in January 2023. If a recent report by India Today is to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara have also started working on their wedding guest list. Several actors and filmmakers from the industry are reportedly attending their much-awaited wedding. The news portal claims that among others Karan Johar’s name has been finalised. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh are also likely to be invited.

While we wait for the couple to announce their wedding plans, their work has been making the headlines. Kiara had three big releases this year. These include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and the recently released Govinda Naam Mera. She also has Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15 in her pipeline. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Thank God along with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. He will be next seen in Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s web series Mission Majnu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here