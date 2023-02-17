Kiara Advani recently tied the sacred knot with Sidharth Malhotra at an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. Their wedding videos and photos have gone viral in no time. Now fans have come across another beautiful moment from their wedding, where the actress is seen holding her parents’ hands. In the photo, Kiara donned one of her brightest smiles as she held her dad Jagdeep and mum Genevieve’s hands with all love and affection. The trio posed candidly after the garland exchanger ceremony with the groom. While Jagdeep looked elegant in a white kurta, Genevieve twinned with her daughter in shades of pink and white.

Take a look:

Recently, Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal also shared a happy photo with her from the wedding festivities. The brother-sister duo looked all things elegant and dreamy in shades of yellow and white from the sangeet ceremony. Kiara too acknowledged the photo and wrote, ‘I love you,’ with a bundle of heart emojis.

Speaking of Sidharth and Kiara, the couple got married on February 7 in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family. Sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️".

Several Bollywood celebrities sent in their good wishes and love for their union. The wedding was an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor along with wife Mira, Kiara’s childhood friend Isha Ambani were among the many people who were a part of their big day. Days after their wedding, the duo hosted a grand-star-studded reception party for the BTown fraternity in Mumbai.

Kiara and Sidharth were always tight-lipped about their romance. The love birds never made it official until the wedding. The duo reportedly fell in love at the sets of their hit film Shershaah.

