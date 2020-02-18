Kiara Advani is an Entitled Rich Girl in New Guilty Trailer, Watch Here

Kiara Advani's new Netflix film Guilty's trailer dropped on Tuesday. The film, which deals with a mystery around a sexual harassment complaint also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Taher Shabbir and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in lead roles.

The trailer of the film gives a glimpse of Advani as a snobbish rich girl, Nanki, who is dating a musician called Vijay (Gurfateh). Akansha plays Tanu, a girl who accuses VJ of raping her on Valentine's night. However, Nanki says that Tanu is only trying to seek revenge from them because they are privileged. This opens an investigation case, headed by Taher Shabbir's character.

Guilty marks Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's acting debut. Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty sees Kiara Advani in a completely different look as compared to Preeti, her role in Kabir Singh. Her coloured hair, grunge look, and face-tattoo has made everyone talk about how Nanki looks like a character inspired by Kabir Singh.

The upcoming web series is also produced by Karan's Dharmatic, Dharma Productions' digital content production wing. Last year Karan Johar had announced the project with a heartfelt note on Instagram. "I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful !!! Here’s announcing @dharmaticent’s first feature for @netflix_in GUILTY! Directed by @ruchinarain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! (sic)" he wrote.

Guilty will stream on Netflix on March 6, 2020.

