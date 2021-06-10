Kiara Advani Is Busy Reminiscing Maldives Vacation in Her Latest Instagram Post

Actress Kiara Advani is reminiscing the halcyon days of her Maldives getaway in her recent Instagram post. Taking her 17.4 million Instagram followers back to her trip to the pristine island situated in the Indian ocean, Kiara shared a video on reels. The video featured the 28-year-old actress in a pink bikini as she flaunted her beach tanned body with the white sands and turquoise blue waters in the background.

Captioning the post, Kiara expressed how she is missing the golden sunlight and the tan that she caught in the Maldives. The Instagram Reel posted by the star on Thursday has been liked by over 620k followers. Commenting on the soothing video, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda expressed her reaction by posting a heart-eyed emoji, while actress Alia Bhatt posted a series of fire emojis commending Kiara’s fashionable beach look.

Kiara had visited the Maldives ahead of the 2021 new year celebration. The actress had posted a picture on her Instagram handle on December 30, 2020, where she was seen in a golden beach dress as she overlooked the vast blue ocean in the Maldives. It was also speculated that Kiara had flown to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara and Sidharth will soon be seen starring in Dharma Productions’ Shershaah. The war movie is based on the life story of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan will be making a Hindi directorial debut through this film. Shershaah was scheduled to release on July 2 this year as revealed at the time of its announcement last year. However, considering the pandemic situation in the country, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Kiara will also be seen in another Dharma Productions’ movieJug Jugg Jeeyo, where she will be starring next to Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli.

