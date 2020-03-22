Kiara Advani is Taking Online Masterclass from This Oscar-winning Actress

Amid the coronavirus pandemic which led to a lockdown in the nation on March 22, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing endearing quarantine moments on social media and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has made known that she will be taking an online masterclass to hone her skills in acting. She seemingly chose Israeli American actress Natalie Portman's episode as she shared an image of the video on social media saying, "On the itinerary today: take an online masterclass."

Natalie is an one time Oscar winner for her performance in Black Swan (2010). She has been nominated in several prestigious awards ceremonies and has been part of acclaimed films like Thor and Star Wars franchise. She will feature next in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love And Thunder with Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale.

Online masterclasses have become quite popular over the time with many artists of international fame taking to the digital platform to share their art and techniques with common people. Several episodes feature the likes of guitarist Carlos Santana, writer Neil Gailman, filmmakers Meera Nair and Martin Scorsese, famed chef Gordon Ramsay, writer Margaret Atwood and many others.

