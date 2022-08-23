Kiara Advani Is Too Hot To Handle In This Sexy White Cut-Out Dress; Sidharth Malhotra Reacts

Kiara Advani has carved out a reputation for herself as one of the most skilled actresses. Not only that but she is also renowned for her top-notch fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often shares alluring pictures on her gram. Following the same trajectory, Kiara Advani sent her fans into a tizzy as she shared another glamorous post.

She never ceases to enthral people with her sartorial choices. Once again, she did the same with the new gem she dropped on her Instagram space. Kiara was seen flaunting her back in the picture as she donned elegant white apparel with cut-outs on the back. To complete her look the actress went for golden earrings and monochromatic makeup. Her fans and followers have been going gaga ever since she posted the picture. Sidharth Malhotra, who is dating Kiara, was also quick to like her photo. Meanwhile, her fans showered the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. One Instagram user commented, “You are so beautiful,” and another user wrote, “Wow you are so hot and sexy.”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo in which she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul among others. The flick was about two couples from different generations confronting their issues post-marriage. Prior to this, she was seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a hit at the box office.

On the upcoming work front, Kiara is busy prepping for her upcoming film Satyanarayan Ki Katha. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan. Both the stars are all set to mesmerize people with their on-screen chemistry once again. The movie is anticipated to hit the silver screen this year. The flick is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma in which Taufique Shersha will also be seen in the lead role.

