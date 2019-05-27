Kiara Advani Lands her First Titular Role in Nikkhil Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani

#IndooKiJawani My first In and As😁 So excited to collaborate with @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @ashesinwind @ryanmstephen #AbirSengypta for the first time & it had to be as special as Indoo❤️we need all your love & support for this one🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AhZnZmZmZ6 — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) May 27, 2019

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Finalllyyyyyyy!!! Indooo will make you proud💕😁🙏🏼😇👩🏻😎 https://t.co/qOO9NryLZr — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) May 27, 2019

Kiara Advani has landed her first titular role in the forthcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani.She took to social media on Monday to make the announcement. "Indoo Ki Jawani. My first 'In and As'. So excited to collaborate with Emmay Entertainment, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen and Abir Sengupta for the first time and it had to be as special as Indoo. We need all your love and support for this one," Kiara tweeted.The 26-year-old says she can't wait to get started on the project. Nikkhil Advani says it is a "cracker script" by writer-director Abir Sengupta. "We had to swipe right (hope I got that right!). Kiara you're just going to make Indoo come alive," he tweeted.After making her film debut in 2014 with Fugly, Kiara is now on a roll with several major projects in various stages of production. She will first be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, the remake of 2017 hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, it is slated to release on June 21.Kiara will next star alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Askhay Kumar in debutant director Sahil Chaudhary’s Good News. She also has Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Laxmmi Bomb, the remake of 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.(With News18 inputs)(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)