This Actress Cast Opposite Ranveer Singh in Shankar's 'Anniyan' Remake?

Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hindi cinema. She has played varied roles from an outspoken Punjabi character in Good Newwz to a subtle Preeti in Kabir Singh and has nailed them all. She has been shining like a bright diamond in all her films and proved she could be more than it meets the eye. Now, there are reports that she will next star in the remake of Tamil hit film, Anniyan, opposite Ranveer Singh.

In April this year, director S Shankar had finalised the actor for the project. Subsequently, he had informed his fans about the development on social media after posting a picture with Shankar.

Since then, many names were being discussed for the lead actress. Now, according to reports, Kiara’s name is running at the top of the list. During a virtual fan meet, she had dropped a hint towards this.

The ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ actress had organised the fan meet recently on the occasion of completing seven years in the Hindi film industry. During the meet, one fan had asked her which actor she would like to work with, in her next film. Replying to this, she took the name of Ranveer which left the fans speculating if she is going to be a part of the Hindi remake of Anniyan.

If this happens, Kiara will essay the character of Nandini which was played by Sudha in the original film. The psychological thriller movie was released in 2005 and was a box office hit. It’s Hindi dubbed version, Aparichit, actor Vikram garnered an enormous fan base in the Hindi-speaking territories. He played the role of a lawyer who suffers from a multiple personality disorder. It will be interesting to watch how much justice Ranveer does to the character.

