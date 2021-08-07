Kiara Advani Likes Sidharth Malhotra’s High Intensity Morning Workout Pic

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah, which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video next week. Kiara Advani plays his lover in the movie and trailer also introduced us to a mushy romance angle in the upcoming movie. Many netizens are excited to watch the rumoured couple come together in a movie for the first time.

Meanwhile, Kiara, who is a fitness freak, recently reacted to a workout picture that Sidharth shared on social media. Sidharth is seen flexing his arms using heavy ropes. Kiara liked the picture in which Sidharth sports an athletic look. “There will never be time for workouts, you’ve got to make it happen," Sidharth wrote in the caption.

About Shershaah, Sidharth said playing the Param Vir Chakra recipient Vikram Batra on the silver screen was not only a huge responsibility but also very challenging.

Sidharth not only met Vikram Batra’s family to discuss the idea of the film, but he also brought the story to Bollywood to showcase the journey of the personality to the masses.

Talking about the role, Sidharth said, “When I heard about Vikram Batra’s life, I knew his story needed to be shown to the world and hopefully inspire everyone. I think I am very fortunate to have spent time with his family and friends learning about him and it has played a major role in prepping for my role."

