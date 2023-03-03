Kiara Advani is everyone’s favourite for a reason. Each time the actress is snapped by the paparazzi, she wins everyone’s heart with her style and smile. On Friday too, the Govinda Naam Mera actress attended an event in Mumbai when she posed for the shutterbugs and waved at them.

Kiara made heads turn as she arrived for the show in a simple yet gorgeous yellow co-ord set. It consisted of a tube top and a matching body-hugging skirt. The actress accessorised her look with golden stilettos and yellow bracelets. She kept her hair open and flaunted her million-dollar smile.

Soon after the video was shared online, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis and showered love on their favourite actress. “She is so sweet and yellow is amazing on her," one of the fans wrote. “She is stunning, yellow is her colour," another comment read. “She gets more charm on her face after marriage," a third user wrote.

Recently, Kiara Advani also attended the News18 Showsha Reel Awards where she was honoured as the ‘Star of The Year’. This was with regard to her outstanding performances in films like Govinda Naam Mera, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. She has also been working on Satyaprem Ki Katha for which she will once again unite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aarya.

Besides these, Kiara will also be performing at the opening ceremony of first-ever Women’s Premiere League on March 4 in Mumbai. Reportedly, she will be setting the Women’s Premiere League opening ceremony stage on fire with his sizzling and rocking performance. She is likely to groove on ‘peppy tracks’ to entertain the audience with her ‘electrifying performance’.

