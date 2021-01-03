Kiara Advani Looks Hot in Pink and White Bikini

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, on social media, shared the mantra she follows.

Kiara posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a pink and white bikini and captioned it, "Swim, Sleep, Hydrate, Eat Repeat."

Earlier, the actress had taken to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself in a golden dress from her Maldives vacation. She had captioned the picture, "Lookin at you 2021."

Kiara's recent release was Indoo Ki Jawaani, which revolves around a dating application.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months -- Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.