Kiara Advani Loses Her Cool After Paparazzi Push Senior Citizen, Gives Cameramen An Earful

Actress Kiara Advani was visibly upset after a mob of paparazzi trying to take pictures of the star pushed a senior citizen down. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at a theatre in Mumbai wherein Kiara joined Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more for a special screening of India’s Oscar submission film Chhello Show aka The Last Show.

In a video that surfaced online, Kiara was seen walking up a flight of stairs with the cameramen surrounding her. As they tried to get pictures of the actress, they accidentally pushed down a senior citizen behind them. Kiara noticed him fall and lost her cool. She gave the paparazzi an earful apologizing to the senior citizen.

This isn’t the first time that Bollywood actresses lost their cool around the paparazzi. Last month, Taapsee Pannu got upset with the cameramen after they asked her to comment about Raju Srivastava’s death after a film’s screening.

Meanwhile, Kiara is making the headlines for her rumoured wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress had seemingly confirmed that they were dating during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 a few weeks ago. However, they are yet to open up about their relationship.

But a report has been doing the rounds claiming that Kiara and Sid are going to tie the knot in the summer of next year. If the report in Bollywood Life is to be believed, the star couple is likely to be hitched by the month of April next year.

The wedding is speculated to be a close-knit affair between their friends and family members. Reportedly, no Bollywood personality will be invited to their wedding function. Seemingly, the ceremony will take place in Delhi in Malhotra’s house. It is suggested that the duo will opt for a registered marriage and then likely arrange a cocktail party for their relatives. In addition to this, a reception ceremony will also take place after the party. The insider isn’t sure if any Bollywood celebs might be invited as the marriage might take place in Delhi.

