Kiara Advani Makes Special Appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, Here's How

Bollywood’s golden girl and young star Kiara Advani is ruling hearts and achieving success across quarters. After captivating the silver screen as well as the OTT platforms, Kiara Advani has now made a special appearance on television again, this time in the form of a question on a recent episode on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

While some are aware Kiara Advani changed her name from Alia Advani before entering Bollywood, it is not common knowledge; and the testimony of the same is a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. A contestant was posed with a question for 1.60 lakhs, asking which Bollywood actress was initially named Alia, however, later changed it for the screen.

This isn’t the first time Kiara Advani made news on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Rarlier, a die-hard fan of the actress carried her picture on the show for good luck.

Later, the fan virtually met Kiara Advani at the annual fan gathering, marking her anniversary in Bollywood.

For the unversed, Kiara Advani attends a special meet and greet with her fans every year on the ocassion of her anniversary in Bollywood on 13th June.

Rising to the top, Kiara Advani is now amongst the most bankable and popular stars of the nation, with a list of successes to her credit. From making a mark in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, to turning into an overnight sensation with Lust Stories, which is touted as the turning point in her career, Kiara Advani has showcased versatility from her early stage in career.

Kabir Singh is considered the breakthrough film for the actress marking her entry into the 300 crore club. Followed by the success of Good Newzz, Guilty, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara is now the IT girl of Indian Entertainment industry.

Recently having wrapped her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani will also be resuming S Shankar’s RC-15 amongst other unannounced projects.

