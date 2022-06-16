Kiara Advani On Breakup Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra: 'Who These Mirch Masala Sources Are?'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s break-up reports made headlines earlier this year and left their fans shocked and upset. It was later reported that the two actors patched up and decided to give another chance to their relationship. However, in a recent interview, Kiara talked about how she cannot completely ignore such rumours. She added that she is not immune to reports regarding her personal life.

“I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?” the actress told India Today.

Kiara further wondered where these ‘Mirch Masala Sources’ come from and said, “If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don’t appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don’t want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?”

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth’s break-up rumours surfaced earlier this year. But the Shershaah actor dismissed all such reports when he attended Kiara’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening and hugged her publicly. He later also visited Kiara in her vanity while she was shooting for JugJugg Jeeyo.

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’. The actor also has Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.