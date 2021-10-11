Kiara Advani on Comparisons With Hema Malini: Want to Look Like Myself

Kiara Advani has cemented her status as one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood with strong performances in films like Shershaah, Kabir Singh and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actress has a massive fan-following due to her stunning looks and acting skills. While she has received rave compliments about her work, one compliment that she is not entirely sold on is that she looks like veteran actress Hema Malini. In a recent interview, Kiara addressed the comparisons, saying that even though she finds it flattering, she wants to be ‘her own person.’

Talking to Times of India, Kiara said, “It’s truly an honour to be compared to Hema ji, she’s so beautiful. But honestly, I’ve always found this compliment weird. I don’t know how to react to it. I mean, it’s great to be compared to her, but I am also my own person. I like the way I look and I want to look like myself.”

In the same interview actress also opened up about her look-alike, dentist Aishwarya Singh, adding that she doesn’t like the word ‘doppelganger’ used in her context. She said that she finds it interesting that Aishwarya is a doctor in real life and her own person.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She also recently shot for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. On the other hand, she also has Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele in the pipeline.

