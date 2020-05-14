MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani on Dating Apps: I'm an Old-School When It Comes To Love

Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani, a film based on online romance, said that even though dating apps are the way forward, she cannot used them as she is a public figure.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
Actress Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani, a film about online romance, revealed that she has never used a dating app. The actress said that she prefers meeting people organically.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Kiara said, “I am old-school when it comes to love. I like to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. I am a die-hard romantic and believe in true love.”

Kiara Advani, however, said that dating apps have helped many people find love. “It is the way forward. I know so many people who have met online and got married. So, it’s great wherever you meet your soulmate, medium doesn’t matter,” the actor said.

But being a celebrity, dating apps would not be convenient for her. “No, I have never been on a dating app and now, it wouldn’t be convenient. Being a known person has its drawbacks,” she added.

Kiara welcomed 2020 by leading the Netflix film Guilty. Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty deals with sexual harassment and marked the debut of Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.

Kiara will be also seen in Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from that, she will be starring in Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah, a film based on the life of martyr Captain Vikram Batra, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar.


