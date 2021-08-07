Kiara Advani on Her Bond With Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra: He is One of My Closest Friends

There is a rumour in B-town that actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, there are speculations that the actors who will be seen together in the upcoming film Shershaah are together off-screen as well. Now, Kiara Advani has spilled some beans on her bond with Sidharth.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kiara first talked about her professional relationship with Sidharth. “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well,” she said.

On being friends with him, Kiara said, “I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around."

Earlier this year, Kiara seemingly hinted that the two are indeed together. During an interview with Filmfare, the actress was asked about what’s brewing between her and Sidharth. But Kiara refused to divulge details. Instead, she opened up about a date she went on earlier this year. “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra-led Shershaah, the biopic of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been helmed by Tamil director Vishnu Varadhan, known for films like Arinthum Ariyalum, Pattiyal and Billa.

