Kiara Advani on Her Relationship Status: Single Till I’m Married

Actress Kiara Advani recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show 'No Filter Neha' where she talked about a lot of things including her projects and favourite actors in the industry. Neha also asked her about her relationship status, as several reports have suggested that she is dating Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara gave a very surprising response. She said, “So, I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I’m married’. So, I’m not married, that’s why I’m single.”

She further added that she doesn't mind dating someone from the same line of work. “I’m just trying to think how much I’ve dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it’s only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don’t think the profession would matter so much,” she said.

Recently on Kiara's birthday, Sidharth had shared a picture from the location which led to fresh reports that they were a couple. However, the duo have declined being in a relationship and said that they are friends and will be working together in Shershah.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Laxxmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotsar from November 9, 2020.