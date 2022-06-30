Kiara Advani on Relationship Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra: 'Right Now I Am Very Happy...'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will continue to make headlines for the rumoured relationship. Although the actors have not confirmed anything, fans take a great interest in them. The Shershaah actors are often asked about the rumours during their interviews and Kiara always seems to have some witty answer to them. Recently, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress was asked about their relationship and she said that she is very happy both in her personal and professional life.

The actress was asked about her alleged breakup during an interview with Navbharat Times to which she answered, “I don’t want to say anything about this. People are writing even when I am not saying anything, so when I say something, I do not know what people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life.”

Recently reports were also doing the rounds that they are in talks for a romantic film. According to a source quoted by IndiaToday.in, “Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara were clicked entering the same Bandra residence a couple of days back and fans are now convinced that all is well between their favourite stars. A video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla shows the actors entering the same building but in different cars.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani delivered two back-to-back hits with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Next, she will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and a yet-untitled film with Ram Charan. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be making his OTT debut with the Indian Police Force.

