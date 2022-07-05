Kiara Advani on the Criticism Her Character Preeti in Kabir Singh Faced: 'It's Hypocritical to...'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is enjoying a good time career-wise as her back-to-back releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo managed to impress audiences and pull crowds to the theatre. The actress has also shelled out other commercial hits in the past such as Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor. However, Kiara and Shahid received a lot of flak for their respective characters in the film for misogyny and promoting certain toxic traits.

Now, the actress opened up about the criticism. Talking to Grazia, she said, “If I play a murderer in my next movie, does that make me one? It’s hypocritical to praise actors who otherwise play a grey shade and then criticise them when they play a grey shade of a regular character.” The film had scenes where the character of Shahid (Kabir) forced his love on Kiara (Preeti) and also slapped her, which particularly drew a lot of criticism. However, Preeti left him in the film after this incident. Talking about how love has always been perfect and aspirational for Bollywood, she continued, “The only thing that will lead you to forgiveness is love. So, in a nutshell that’s Kabir Singh for those who resonated with the film and me.”

Meanwhile, Kiara is currently receiving praises for her latest film JugJugg Jeeyo. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. She will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, she has a film with Ram Charan in the pipeline.

Apart from her films, the actress also makes headlines for her rumoured relationship with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. It is being reported that the rumoured couple has been offered another romantic film after their 2021 hit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.