Kiara Advani Opens up About Being Trolled After Her 'Leaf Picture' by Dabboo Ratnani Went Up

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has revealed that she received a lot of direct messages on social media after she appeared on Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 celebrity calendar.

In an interview with Tweak India, the Kabir Singh actress said that she was asked to switch off her DM notifications after her 'leaf picture' went viral on the internet.

“I have switched off some of my DM notifications because I did get a lot of those suggestive ones. Especially after the leaf picture went up. I was like okay we can’t do this right now,” Kiara said.

Talking about getting trolled, Kiara said memes don’t affect her and the actress claimed that she considers them to be a part of flattery, reported IANS.

The photo of the actress covered with giant taro leaf had invited a charge of plagiarism too. However, photographer Dabboo Ratnani clarified that the image was inspired by his old photo-shoot, which featured Tabu in the year 2002. The celebrity photographer immediately shared the image of Tabu on his Twitter handle.

On the work front, Kiara has a busy year ahead. She was last seen in the Netflix film “Guilty”.

She will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan, which is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie will hit theatres on July 31.

