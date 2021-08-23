Kiara Advani Opens Up About Facing Cyberbullying on Arbaaz Khan's Talk Show

Actress Kiara Advani is currently making headlines for her performance as Dimple Cheema in Shershaah. The film directed by Vishnuvardhan is the biopic of Kargil war hero and martyr Captain Vikram Batra, who is played by Sidharth Malhotra. The film has received acclaim from critics and the audiences. To promote the film, Kiara appeared on Pinch season 2 hosted by Arbaaz Khan. In the latest promtional video, Kiara can be seen dealing with trolls on the internet.

In the promo, Kiara opened up about being called ‘Ghamandi’ or arrogant. She also said that once she was trolled for allegedly getting plastic surgery, Kiara said that in a moment of self-doubt she actually started to believe that she got plastic surgery. Kiara also said that she is often targeted for unrelated things.

In the episode, Arbaaz can be seen reading some of the mean comments by trolls. Talking about her reaction to them, she said, “We as people who are reading comments, we should know where to draw a line."

Kiara further added that though she tries to ignore trolls, it does affect her somewhere, “Even though I say that I ignore it, but it is a form of protecting yourself. Be respectful towards others and understand the fact that even we have emotions."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She also recently shot for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. On the other hand, she also has Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here