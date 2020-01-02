Kiara Advani Opens Up on Facing Failure in Bollywood, Says 'Glad I Didn't Give Up'

Kiara Advani didn't find success right away. It took her a long time to make a name for herself in Bollywood, and the actress says she is happy that she didn't stop trying.

After making her debut with Akshay Kumar's poorly received comedy Fugly in 2014, Kiara appeared in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Even as the film was a success, it didn’t help the actress much professionally.

"It can make you feel a little low when you are just waiting for opportunities. But I feel glad that I didn’t give up and I went after my dream, that' why today things are looking brighter. If you have the talent then nobody can take that away from you," Kiara said.

Kiara became a sought-after actor after her breakout role in Karan Johar's short web film Lust Stories. But it was her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh that catapulted her into a whole new level of fame.

"Now I enjoy going to work and it is making me more and more hungry to do better. I still have a long way to go but it is very motivating when directors call you to not just praise your performance but they also dissect the scenes they liked," the actress added.

Her latest movie Good Newwz revolves around two married couples - Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara, both trying to conceive a baby through In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

Talking about her role in the movie, she said, "There was never a moment when I felt, 'Oh my god this is not feeling real', and 'how am I going to play a mother'. The minute we would wear that 'belly' the body language would change. I think every woman has that maternal instinct. It just comes to us naturally."

On starring opposite Diljit Dosanjh, the actress said, "Diljit is calm and composed on set like he is in real life. He is extremely reserved and soft-spoken but in front of the camera he is a livewire who just transforms and lights up the screen."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.