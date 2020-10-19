News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani Opens up on Shooting 'Burj Khalifa' Song Barefoot in Dubai Desert

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in 'Burj Khalifa'

Kiara Advani has shot for a sequence in 'Burj Khalifa' song barefoot in Dubai desert. She recently opened up about the experience.

The much awaited song Burj Khalifa from the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb was launched on YouTube on Sunday. The video of the track features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani matching steps around different locations of Dubai. Burj Khalifa song is shot across luxurious spots and also in the desert under the scorching heat of the sun.

The cast of the film had shared a few teaser stills ahead of the song was scheduled for release. In the still posted by Kiara on Instagram, she can be seen donning a golden bejewelled mask. Kiara wrote along the post, “Did I tell you I was half sindhi? #BurjKhalifa (sic).”

Did I tell you I was half sindhi ? 😋 #BurjKhalifa

Recently, Kiara opened up about her experience of shooting the popular track in Dubai. While speaking to Pinkvilla, she revealed that for one of the sequences, she was barefoot. The actress asserted that filming for the song was one of the most enjoyable schedules of the movie. She said that just like the outfits, the locations were rather fancy.

Kiara pointed out just like shooting in a chiffon saree around snow-capped mountains is hard, dancing barefoot on the burning sands of the scorching desert is not a walk in the park either. Nonetheless, once an actor has tasted both the experiences, one can understand that they have become a commercial actor.

Laxmmi Bomb brings the duo of Akshay and Kiara together after December last year. The two shared screen space along with Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the comedy film Good Newwz.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana (2011) and will be released on November 9, 2020. The much-awaited comedy horror is directed by Raghava Lawrence. Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar will also play important characters in the film. It will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.


