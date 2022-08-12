Kiara Advani Plans a Date With Her Rumoured Beau Sidharth Malhotra But It Has a Shershaah Twist To It

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating one year of their superhit movie Shershaah in a most adorable way. On Friday, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and penned down a dialogue from their film, calling her rumoured beau ‘out of mind and out of sight’. “@sidmalhotra Tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha, pat tu bhi na ‘out of sight, out of mind’ type ka banda nikla,” she wrote. Soon after, Sidharth also replied to her story and promised to meet her at 6 PM today. “Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nahi sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aaunga,” he wrote. Later, Kiara re-shared Sidharth’s story and revealed that the two will be on a ‘date’ this evening as they will go live on Instagram at 6 PM.

Kiara and Sidharth’s love-filled social media banter has certainly left netizens in complete awe. Here’s how fans are reacting to Kiara and Sidharth’s ‘date’ announcement:

This conversation ❤️

6 baje Milne aajaunga

What at 6 ????

1 YEAR OF SHERSHAAH#SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/M7mV2pY6DN — Vanshika Vohra (@VanshikaVohra28) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara also shared a special montage of the film on their respective social media handles. “One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur “yeh dil maange more!” Sidharth wrote. On the other hand, Kiara’s caption read, “One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, “yeh dil maange more!””

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah was based on the life of Vikram Batra who martyred in the Kargil War. In the movie, Sidharth played the role of Batra and his twin brother Vishal, whereas Kiara was seen essaying the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Shershaah was released on an OTT platform but was widely loved by the audience.

Talking about Sidharth and Kiara’s love life, the breakup reports of the two made headlines recently. However, it was later reported that the two actors patched up. Following this, in an interview, Kiara also talked about how she cannot completely ignore such rumours. “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?” she told India Today.

