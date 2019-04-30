English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kiara Advani Raps "Dil Kehta Hai Just Cut It, Just Cut It" As She Cuts Hair Short in Viral Video
Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen cutting her long hair while rapping about her hectic lifestyle.
Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram
Loading...
Actress Kiara Advani gave rap a try and cut her hair short in a video that has got the social media world talking.
On Tuesday morning, Kiara took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen cutting her long hair while rapping about her hectic lifestyle. She captioned it: "Guilty as charged! Just had to chop it off, been neglecting proper hair care for too long and thought this was the only solution."
While social media has emerged as the place for millennials to rant, express and share their lives, Kiara chose to do it differently.
She goes on to rap about being a champ in balancing her traditions and millennial lifestyle, but her hair concerns have got the best of her. Her struggle with time and not being able to oil her hair much seem to be the reason behind this urge to go for a shorter hairdo.
"I love my hair. Who doesn't, but the constant heat and product that goes into styling my hair for shoot and with my busy schedule I've got no time to take care of my hair. Even though I've got a modern take on most things in life, I like to stick to certain traditions, especially when it comes to beauty," Kiara said in a statement.
She went on to add, "I just couldn't deal with it anymore, which is why I decided to take matters in my own hands and chopped it off. Let's see if the new look catches on."
While some of her fans loved her new look and called it "cool", there were others who remarked, "Did you really cut your hair?" and "Is this for real."
On the film front, the actress will next be seen in Kabir Singh and Good News.
Follow @News18Movies for more
On Tuesday morning, Kiara took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen cutting her long hair while rapping about her hectic lifestyle. She captioned it: "Guilty as charged! Just had to chop it off, been neglecting proper hair care for too long and thought this was the only solution."
While social media has emerged as the place for millennials to rant, express and share their lives, Kiara chose to do it differently.
She goes on to rap about being a champ in balancing her traditions and millennial lifestyle, but her hair concerns have got the best of her. Her struggle with time and not being able to oil her hair much seem to be the reason behind this urge to go for a shorter hairdo.
"I love my hair. Who doesn't, but the constant heat and product that goes into styling my hair for shoot and with my busy schedule I've got no time to take care of my hair. Even though I've got a modern take on most things in life, I like to stick to certain traditions, especially when it comes to beauty," Kiara said in a statement.
She went on to add, "I just couldn't deal with it anymore, which is why I decided to take matters in my own hands and chopped it off. Let's see if the new look catches on."
While some of her fans loved her new look and called it "cool", there were others who remarked, "Did you really cut your hair?" and "Is this for real."
On the film front, the actress will next be seen in Kabir Singh and Good News.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Iron Man 2 Throwback Pic, Tiger Shroff Comments, Disha Patani Likes
- Apple iPad Mini (2019) Review: An iPad That Has no Competition, Except From Your Smartphone
- Oldest Human Footprint Dating Back Over 15,000 Years Found in Chile
- Bajrang Punia Asks for Support as He Becomes 1st Indian to Wrestle at Madison Square Garden
- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga With 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Launched in India at Rs 9.86 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results