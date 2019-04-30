Take the pledge to vote

Kiara Advani Raps "Dil Kehta Hai Just Cut It, Just Cut It" As She Cuts Hair Short in Viral Video

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen cutting her long hair while rapping about her hectic lifestyle.

IANS

April 30, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
Actress Kiara Advani gave rap a try and cut her hair short in a video that has got the social media world talking.

On Tuesday morning, Kiara took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen cutting her long hair while rapping about her hectic lifestyle. She captioned it: "Guilty as charged! Just had to chop it off, been neglecting proper hair care for too long and thought this was the only solution."



While social media has emerged as the place for millennials to rant, express and share their lives, Kiara chose to do it differently.

She goes on to rap about being a champ in balancing her traditions and millennial lifestyle, but her hair concerns have got the best of her. Her struggle with time and not being able to oil her hair much seem to be the reason behind this urge to go for a shorter hairdo.

"I love my hair. Who doesn't, but the constant heat and product that goes into styling my hair for shoot and with my busy schedule I've got no time to take care of my hair. Even though I've got a modern take on most things in life, I like to stick to certain traditions, especially when it comes to beauty," Kiara said in a statement.

She went on to add, "I just couldn't deal with it anymore, which is why I decided to take matters in my own hands and chopped it off. Let's see if the new look catches on."

While some of her fans loved her new look and called it "cool", there were others who remarked, "Did you really cut your hair?" and "Is this for real."

On the film front, the actress will next be seen in Kabir Singh and Good News.

