Kiara Advani Reacts to Her Fan-made Edits With Rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra: 'It's Really Cute'

Kiara Advani is riding high on success with her latest blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress, at the same time, is gearing up for her another big release JugJugg Jeeyo. Kiara is known to be a versatile actress who is slowly rising to fame with her every next film. In her personal life too, she always features in headlines for her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Fans, too, never leave a chance to make adorable edits of them. Recently, Kiara opened up about fans making edited videos and pictures of her with her co-stars, specially Sidharth in an interview.

During a conversation with ETimes, Kiara was asked about her pairing with Sidharth on social media. Answering this in her own way, Kiara said, “Fans are really cute. You know sometimes some pairing works out onscreen then they go all out and make cute edits. It’s really cute. Whenever the film is up for release be it with Kartik, Varun, Sid or Vicky, even with Shahid, they make such edits. I have been lucky that all my pairings have worked out very well. As long as they are happy, we are happy.”

Apart from this, Kiara also talked about dealing with trolls in the same interview. The actress revealed that she doesn’t read comments by trolls. She often gets to know that she has been trolled for doing or saying something only through various news portals.

JugJugg Jeeyo, the family drama is directed by Raj Mehta and jointly bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. The film casts Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. JugJugg Jeeyo also features Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in other pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 24.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.