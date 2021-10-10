Kiara Advani Reacts to Look-alike Aishwarya Singh Who Has Taken Internet by Storm

Kiara Advani is one of the most sought after actresses n Bollywood right now. Her recent outing as Dimple Cheema in Shershaah was much liked by audience. Kiara played Kargil war hero and martyr Vikram Batra’s beloved in the film and won a lot of hearts with her performance. Ever since the movie dropped on Amazon Prime, netizens have taken to Instagram to recreate her look and scenes from the film. One person who went viral for recreating Kiara’s look was dentist Aishwarya Singh. The actress herself had shared an commented on Aishwarya’s video.

Now, in an interview with Times of India, Kiara opened up about Aishwarya, saying that she was impressed by her recreation of the scene. She said that she was tagged in the video and that is how she saw it and commented on it. However, Kiara said that ‘doppelganger’ should not be the word to use for Aishwarya.

“I don’t really like the word doppelganger. I know what she’s doing is flattering, but what’s interesting to me is that she’s a doctor in real life. She’s her own personality and it’s very sweet that she likes to recreate my looks. I’ve been told in the past that I look like someone and that’s great, but at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are,” Kiara said.

In a previous interview, Aishwarya had said that meeting Kiara would be a ‘dream come true.’ She further added that she is happy that people recognise her from a viral video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She also recently shot for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. On the other hand, she also has Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele in the pipeline.

