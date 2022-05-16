Kiara Advani Recalls Her MS Dhoni Co-star Sushant Singh Rajput 'Was Very Curious About Life'

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 sports drama M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. While currently, Kiara is gearing up for her next release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in a recent interview, she recalled working with Sushant.

Kiara Advani recalled an incident from the 2016 film and mentioned how the two spoke at length during their shoot in Aurangabad. Kiara revealed how Sushant narrated his journey to her and talked about how he became an actor from being a backup dancer. “We started the shoot in Aurangabad, and we must have packed up at 8 pm. We had a 4 am flight. And we decided, let’s call it an all-nighter. That is when I got to spend time with Sushant, and we got chatting. It is so interesting because he shared about his journey, how Dhoni happened for him, and generally his life story, from being a backup dancer behind Preity Zinta, how he was an engineer, and he always had those massive books he was always reading,” Kiara was quoted saying as reported by Indian Express.

Kiara Advani further recalled telling Sushant that somebody will make a biopic on him. “Someone should someday make a biopic on you because it is so interesting,” she said. She also called him ‘full of life’ and shared how Sushant was very passionate about his work. “Sushant had a booklet that had questions he had asked Dhoni and their answers too. He had done so much research about Dhoni’s personal and professional life,” she added.

Released in 2016, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was widely loved by the audience. Apart from Sushant and Kiara, it also starred Disha Patani and Anupam Kher in key roles. Sushant also won the Screen Award for Best Actor for the film and was also nominated for a Filmfare Award.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.