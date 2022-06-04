Kiara Advani Recalls Near-Death Experience During College Trip to Dharamsala, Calls It ‘Traumatising’

Kiara Advani currently has a lot on her plate. While her latest release horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a super hit among the audience, the actor got little to no time to enjoy the success. She got occupied with the promotions of her upcoming film, alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Recently, Kiara and Varun appeared on the cover page of Cosmopolitan India, wherein the duo talked about their film choices, personal life, love life, and fashion, along with spilling some never-disclosed secrets. In a candid chat with the magazine, Kiara has shared a near-death experience in Dharamshala, following which she was left traumatised.

Kiara recalled a traumatising experience, when she was in McLeod Ganj’s Dharamshala, along with her batch mates during a college trip. The actor said that they got stuck in the hotel for four days without any water or electricity, as the region had received heavy snowfall, and the temperature was minus degrees.

“On the last night, the chair in my room caught fire…it was a near-death experience,” Kiara said, further adding that one of her friends woke up in time and screamed, and everyone jumped out of the bed. Fortunately, no one was injured, but it was a “quite traumatising” experience for her.

“I think that was the day we all decided to just be grateful. I think such experiences make you look at life in a different light and appreciate it,” she added.

Kiara, who never really speaks about her love life, talked about the qualities she is looking for in her partner. “Understanding, respect, loyalty, sense of humor, and trust” are on top of her list. The actor stated that she wants someone who can just make her feel loved, seen and heard, and does not take her for granted.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. Kiara is also busy shooting for ‘RC-15’ along with Ram Charan and she also has ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

