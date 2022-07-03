Kiara Advani Recalls 'Sweet But Scary' Incident of a Fan Walking Up All Stairs To Visit Her Home

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and she enjoys a massive fan following too. While meeting her is every fan’s dream, do you what one of her die-hard fans did only to have a glimpse of the actress?

In a recent interview, Kiara was asked about the craziest thing a fan had done for her. To this, the Shershaah actress revealed how a fan climbed all stairs of her building instead of using a lift and visited her house. “Craziest thing a guy ever did for me? It was actually a fan. I’m not gonna say what floor but I live on a very high floor and he walked up all the stairs of my building to come and meet me. I remember when he came he was sweating profusely. I was like, ‘What happened? Are you okay? Do you want to sit? Do you want water?'” Kiara told Pinkvilla.

The actress further shared that it was a sweet gesture but was also ‘crazy and scary’. “He said, ‘No I climbed up the stairs. I just wanted you to know how much you mean to me’. I was like, ‘But why? You could have just taken the lift.’ I was also a bit like, ‘Okay but don’t come to my house next time, it’s a bit scary also’. But it was sweet and a bit crazy in a sweet way. He was a sweet person. He was a good person,” Kiara added.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor among others. The film received mixed responses from both, the audience and the critics and has so far crossed Rs 61.44 crore at the box office. The actress will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions, Khaitan, and Viacom18 Studios.

