Kiara Advani Removes Mask at Airport for Identity Check; Netizens Recall This Scene From MS Dhoni's Biopic

The stunning actress Kiara Advani will soon be seen in the movie Shershaah with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actress recently visited Kargil, as she is preparing for the release of her film. At the airport, as it is a compulsion for everyone to show their identity proof as a part of the security check, the actress was also expected to follow the protocol. However, on seeing her ID card, the CISF officers asked Kiara to show her face at the entry of the airport for cross-checking the proof. The actress followed the protocol and removed her mask from one end.

A video of the whole incident was shared on the internet. People compared the situation with one of the scenes of the movie MS Dhoni- The Untold Story, in which Kiara’s character asked Sushant Singh Rajput’s character to show his ID in order to give him the hotel room keys. Sushant played the character of MS Dhoni, while Kiara played his wife Sakshi. The internet users said that the CISF officer did this because he was inspired by the movie, some also said funny things like it is her karma because this is what she did with Dhoni in the movie so now it is happening with her.

The actress’s upcoming film has also got all the fans really excited. The trailer of Shershaah is already out for the viewers to watch and the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 12. Both the actors, Sidharth and Kiara, have been sharing various different posters of the film on their Instagram handles. The movie about the Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra is all set to make the fans go crazy.

Although the movie will soon be on our screens, the fans can have some sneak peek into the upcoming story on the actors'Instagram handles.

Both the story of the film and the chemistry between the two actors seems to be really good.

