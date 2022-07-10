Actress Kiara Advani has resumed shooting for her upcoming pan-India film that is being directed by S Shankar right after returning to Mumbai last week after a vacation with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. According to a source quoted by ETimes, “Kiara Advani will begun a 15-day long schedule for S Shankar’s next beginning on 14th July, continuing till the end of the month in Hyderabad. The actress has earlier shot portions of the film in Hyderabad and Vizag”.

Kiara will be sharing screen space with her ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ hero Ram Charan. This is the second time that the two stars will be paired together after their 2019 release. The film which has been titled ‘RC15’ will mark the fifteenth film of Ram Charan’s career.

Excitement level beyond 💯

for my First Pan India film.

My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shankarshanmugh garu, my wonderful costar @AlwaysRamCharan produced by #DilRaju garu.

With your blessings, love and good wishes our film has begun🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/y3AJ7fakqv — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 8, 2021

Kiara and Ram both share an extremely special bond with one another and the former seems to be a bigger fan of Ram’s pet, Rhyme than of the actor.

The pan-India film will be releasing in three languages- Telegu, Tamil amd Hindi.

Kiara has been getting a lot of love for the roles that she has been portraying on screen, her last two releases ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ were absolute hits at the box office.

The actress while speaking to IANS said, “Today, I have understood more about myself, which wasn’t the case earlier. I started when I was 21. I didn’t know who I was, who I wanted to be, what I wanted to say… I had a dream of becoming an actor, but I didn’t know what kind of stories I wanted to tell or what my voice was. I don’t think success played a part in empowering me to make braver choices back then. When I chose to do ‘Lust Stories’ or ‘Guilty’, I was not at my peak. ‘Lust Stories’ was a choice I made because I wanted to work with Karan Johar. These films did well and pushed my career. It was all instinctive. Success makes you feel a sense of responsibility.”

Kiara Advani will also be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

