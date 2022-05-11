Kiara Advani Reveals Her Biggest Superstition on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Till the Time I Don't...'

Kapil Sharma’s talk show will be graced by none other than the gorgeous Kiara Advani, who will appear as a guest to promote her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress will appear on the show with her co-star Kartik Aaryan and film director Annes Bazmee. During a conversation with Kapil, the Shershaah actress revealed that she is not superstitious at all except for one thing. She said, “I am not at all superstitious, except for one thing. I believe that till the time I don’t actually sign a film, I won’t tell anyone." After her statement, Archana Puran Singh was seen complimenting her for being wise.

The fun promos shared by the channel also show Kapil Sharma flirting with Kiara.

Kiara and Kartik are currently having a gala time promoting their much-awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which is a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is set to hit the theatres on May 20.

The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Anees Bazmee’s directorial stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, she will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles. Apart from these, Kiara has also collaborated with Ram Charan for his untitled next.

Meanwhile, the actress was also in the headlines recently for her rumoured relationship with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The rumoured couple were said to have broken up but their social media interaction and meeting each other at Arpita Khan’s Eid party put those rumours to rest.

